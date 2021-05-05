Hernandez went 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and a solo home run Tuesday against the Tigers.

Hernandez reached base multiple times for the first time in his last four starts. His effort was highlighted by a leadoff homer in the eighth inning -- his fourth long ball of the season. Hernandez hasn't had a particularly inspiring start to his first season in Boston, as he's managed only a .234/.291/.421 line across 117 plate appearances. However, he has managed 18 runs scored thanks to frequently leading off for the strong Red Sox lineup.