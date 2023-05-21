Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Hernandez was plunked by Joe Musgrove in the second inning, then stole second and scored on an Emmanuel Valdez home run. Hernandez also hit a leadoff double and scored in the fourth. The versatile 31-year-old has hit safely in three straight games since returning from a hamstring strain. He's slashing .243/.299/.355 with three home runs, two steals, 16 RBI and 24 runs scored through 41 contests this season.