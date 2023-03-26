Hernandez (wrist) is expected to play in Monday's exhibition versus Atlanta after exiting Sunday's Grapefruit League loss to the Twins, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Hernandez was diagnosed with a right wrist contusion after being pulled from Sunday's contest shortly after being hit by a pitch. He was initially able to stay in the game to run the bases and play defense, but the Red Sox removed him from the contest once his next turn in the batting order came up. Hernandez's early exit looks to have been mostly precautionary, and so long as he doesn't experiencing any major swelling on his wrist overnight, he looks like he won't be in danger of being sidelined for Opening Day.
