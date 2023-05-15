Hernandez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners due to a left hamstring strain he sustained while grounding into a double play in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Cardinals, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The hamstring injury explains why Hernandez is on the bench for the second day in a row for Monday's series opener with the Mariners. Pablo Reyes will fill in at shortstop for Hernandez, who should be viewed as day-to-day for the time being but could be at risk of a trip to the 10-day injured list if he doesn't show any improvement before the Red Sox begin a West Coast road trip later this week.