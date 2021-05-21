Hernandez is not in Friday's lineup against the Phillies, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
J.D. Martinez gets the start in left field in the National League park, pushing Alex Verdugo to center field. Hernandez is hitting .385 with two home runs during his current seven-game hitting streak.
