Hernandez (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
The Red Sox said Thursday that Hernandez has tested negative for COVID-19, but he's away from the team and will land on the injured list. He'll be eligible to return as soon as he clears the league's protocols, but Jarren Duran was called up to take his place on the active roster, and the prospect will start in center field and lead off Friday against the White Sox.
