Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-6 win over the Rangers.

Hernandez, who has struggled both offensively and defensively this season and hadn't played since July 2, had the big hit during during Boston's six-run rally in the seventh inning. His broken-bat blooper, with an exit velocity of 52.7 mph and expected batting average of .150, fell into left field to plate the tying and go-ahead runs. With the expected return of Yu Chang (wrist) this weekend, Hernandez's playing time will be spotty going forward.