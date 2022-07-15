Hernandez (hip) received a platelet-rich plasma injection Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Hernandez visited with a hip specialist Thursday and is hopeful that his injection will speed up his recovery process. His injury is still being described as a flexor strain, and he's slated to ramp up his activity level following the All-Star break, which would likely put him on track to return from the injured list in late July or early August.

