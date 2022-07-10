Hernandez (hip) had his rehabilitation assignment paused Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Hernandez began the rehab assignment Friday night, serving as the designated hitter for Triple-A Worcester, and felt tightness following the game. That prompted the organization halt his rehab and send Hernandez to Boston for treatment. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he's unlikely to play Sunday.
