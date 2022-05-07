Hernandez (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Saturday.

Although Hernandez had been feeling under the weather lately, he didn't test positive for COVID-19 and will now rejoin the team following a brief absence. He'll reclaim his role as Boston's primary center fielder after Jarren Duran was optioned to Triple-A Worcester. Hernandez has reached base in 11 of his last 12 games and has hit .227 with two doubles, eight RBI and three runs during that time.

