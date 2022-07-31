Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Hernandez (hip) felt good after swinging a bat Saturday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Taking swings represents the first meaningful activity for Hernandez since he required a platelet-rich plasma injection shortly before the All-Star break to alleviate pain in his right hip. Hernandez is expected to steadily ramp up his activity in the days to come, and Cora said the goal is for the 30-year-old to make his return from the 60-day injured list at some point in August.
