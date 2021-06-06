Hernandez returned to the lineup Saturday after getting two days off and went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a 7-3 win over the Yankees.
Hernandez, who was given a couple days off amid an 0-for-24 stretch, did not bat leadoff for the first time this season. Apparently, manager Alex Cora wanted to take the pressure off and slotted him in the seven hole. Danny Santana, who also has been slumping, batted leadoff for the third straight game.
