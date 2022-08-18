Hernandez started in center field, batted ninth and went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's 8-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Hernandez was activated off the injured list Tuesday and served at shortstop, as Boston manager Alex Cora gave Xander Bogaerts a rest day after fouling a ball off himself over the weekend. Hernandez should be the primary center fielder the rest of the season, but his days as the leadoff hitter appear to be over. He batted fifth Tuesday followed by Wednesday's slot at ninth, the first time he's hit that low in 2022.