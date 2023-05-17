Hernandez (hamstring) is hitting sixth and playing shortstop against the Mariners on Wednesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Hernandez returns after missing three games with a strained left hamstring. The veteran infielder will handle shortstop duties with Pablo Reyes moving to second base and Enmanuel Valdez beginning Wednesday's contest on the bench.
