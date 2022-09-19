Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a double, four runs scored, one RBI and two walks in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Royals.

Hernandez scored a run in each of the second, third, sixth and eighth innings, marking the first time this season he's crossed home more than twice in one game. He's collected multiple hits in four of his last nine games but he went 0-for-15 in the other five. The 31-year-old is now slashing .227/.294/.356 with 43 runs scored and 28 extra-base hits through 78 appearances.