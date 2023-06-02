Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a home run, two total runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 8-2 victory over the Reds.

Hernandez came up big late in the contest, giving Boston its first lead with a 411-foot solo shot in the seventh inning and plating another pair of runs with a single in the eighth. The multi-hit effort was his first since May 17, a span of 11 games. Hernandez hit just .194 over 31 at-bats during that stretch, so Thursday's performance was a particularly positive way to start the new month.