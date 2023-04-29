Hernandez is not in the lineup Saturday against the Guardians.
Christian Arroyo is playing shortstop and batting eighth, with Emmanuel Valdez covering second base and hitting seventh. This appears to be a routine day of rest for Hernandez, who is slashing .245/.318/.398 with three home runs and one stolen base through 110 plate appearances this year for Boston.
