Hernandez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
After going hitless with four strikeouts in eight at-bats over the first two games of the series, Hernandez will get his first day off of the season. Yu Chang will cover shortstop in Hernandez's stead.
