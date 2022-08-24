Hernandez moved from center field to shortstop after Xander Bogaerts left Tuesday's game due to back spasms.
It's unclear how much time Bogaerts will miss -- he will not play Wednesday -- and the injury could present more shortstop starts for Hernandez. He's made three starts at the position in 2022 after making a combined 52 at shortstop and second base in 2021.
