Hernandez started at shortstop for Xander Bogaerts (wrist) and went 1-for-3 with a double in Saturday's 3-1 rain-shortened loss to the Yankees.

This was Hernandez's first start at shortstop this season, although he's made more than 50 starts there during his career. Bogaerts' injury is not believed to be significant, so Hernandez could move to second base Sunday against right-hander Jameson Taillon. The callup of rookie center fielder Jarren Duran causes a juggling act in center field, where Hernandez has primarily started, and second base. Duran appears to be the likely center fielder when facing a right-hander, while Hernandez and Christian Arroyo compete for at-bats at second base.