Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday against the Orioles.
Hernandez provided an insurance run in the eighth inning when he took Tyler Wells deep for his first homer of the season. He had a slow start to the campaign, collecting only two hits in his first 18 at-bats. However, Hernandez has shown signs of improving his performance at the plate, collecting three knocks across his last two games.
