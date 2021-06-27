Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Yankees.

Returning to the leadoff spot Sunday, the 29-year-old knocked the first pitch he saw from Gerrit Cole for a home run, setting the tone for Boston in the win. In the eighth inning, Hernandez knocked in Boston's last run by scoring Marwin Gonzalez on a double. Through 256 plate appearances, Hernandez is slashing .228/.289/.401 with seven homers, 22 RBI, 35 runs scored and a stolen base.