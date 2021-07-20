Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double, two home run, three RBI, a walk and three runs scored Monday against the Blue Jays.

Hernandez belted a two-run homer in the top of the first inning, and he delivered a solo homer in the top of the sixth, marking his 12th and 13th home runs of the season. His performance on the plate was a welcome sight for Boston, as Hernandez was just 1-for-17 over his last five contests entering the night.