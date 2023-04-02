Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Orioles.

Hernandez's first home run of the season was one of four on the day for Boston and helped cut the Red Sox's deficit to two runs in an eventual come-from-behind, walk-off victory. The shortstop hit out of the No. 9 spot against right-handed pitching in the Red Sox's first two contests, but manager Alex Cora previously teased the idea of Hernandez serving as the team's leadoff hitter versus left-handed pitching. However, with southpaw Cole Irvin taking the hill for Baltimore on Sunday, Hernandez will climb just one spot in the batting order to No. 8.