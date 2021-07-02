Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday against the Royals.
Hernandez led off the bottom of the first inning with his ninth home run of the season. That was his lone hit of the contest, though he entered Thursday's game with multiple hits in three of his last four starts -- also scoring one run on each occasion. Across 273 plate appearances this season, Hernandez is hitting .237/.304/.424 with 38 runs scored and 25 RBI.
