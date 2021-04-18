Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 3-2 loss to the White Sox in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader.
Hernandez hit a slice down the right-field line that snuck around the foul pole for his second round-tripper of the season. A sluggish 2-for-18 start appears well in his rear view mirror. Hernandez is hitting .341 (14-for-41) with an .894 OPS over his past 10 games.
