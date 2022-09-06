Hernandez agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract extension Monday that will keep him in Boston for the 2023 season, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Hernandez, who just turned 31, is having a bit of a down year while also missing time with a hip injury. However, his strong play in center field and ability to play the infield when necessary is part of what appeals to Boston. Hernandez is hitting .222/.287/.359 with six home runs, zero steals and 0.3 fWAR in 67 games on the final year of a two-year, $14 million contract.