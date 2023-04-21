Hernandez went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Thursday's 11-5 victory over the Twins.

After starting the season in a 5-for-44 slump, Hernandez has hit safely in his last seven contests, going 11-for-26 with three RBI and eight runs scored in that span. While his 25% K-rate is still cause for some concern, Hernandez has been fairly productive while hitting in the middle of Boston's order. He's now slashing .229/.313/.400 with three homers, nine RBI and 15 runs scored through 70 at-bats this season.