Hernandez is not in the lineup for Thursday's game at Pittsburgh, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Hernandez was activated off the injured list Tuesday after missing two months with a hip flexor injury, and he'll receive Thursday off after starting the past two days. Jarren Duran will take over in center field for the Red Sox.
