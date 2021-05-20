Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Toronto.

The 29-year-old hit a leadoff single in the first inning and scored on an Alex Verdugo two-run homer. In the second, Hernandez went yard to extend Boston's lead to 6-1. The utilityman hasn't missed a beat in two games since returning from a hamstring injury. He's seeing regular playing time in center field. Hernandez is slashing .254/.308/.459 with five homers, 11 RBI and 21 runs scored across 133 plate appearances.