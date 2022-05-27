Hernandez went 1-for-6 with a solo home run in Thursday's 16-7 win over the White Sox.
For the second time in the series against Chicago, Hernandez went deep as the first batter of the game. His on-base streak reached 13 games, during which he's 16-for-58 (.276) with a .338 on-base percentage and 11 runs scored. After a slow start, which temporarily moved him down the order, Hernandez is back to setting the table for Boston's powerful lineup, which leads the majors in average (.283), slugging (.477) and OPS (.825) during the month of May.
