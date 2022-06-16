Hernandez (hip) took two at-bats against rehabbing starting pitcher Chris Sale (rib cage) in a simulated game Thursday at Fenway Park, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Hernandez's participation in a simulated game could be the final benchmark he needs to clear in his recovery from a strained right hip before heading to one of the Red Sox's minor-league affiliates this weekend for what will likely be a brief rehab assignment. Jarren Duran and Jackie Bradley have been filling in in center field while Hernandez has been on the 10-day inured list.