Hernandez (hip) took part in baserunning work and picked up at-bats in batting practice Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Hernandez's ability to run the bases may be the final hurdle he needs to clear in his recovery from a right hip strain before the Red Sox send him out on a minor-league rehab assignment later this week. Once he's reinstated from the 15-day injured list, Hernandez should take over as Boston's everyday center fielder, with Jarren Duran moving into a bench role as a result.
