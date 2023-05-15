Hernandez (hamstring), who is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners, was able to take part in fielding work during pregame batting practice, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Hernandez is tending to a strained left hamstring that he sustained while running to first base trying to beat a double play in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Cardinals, but his ability to field grounders Monday suggests his injury isn't too severe. Pablo Reyes will make a second consecutive start at shortstop while Hernandez gets at least one more day off to heal up from the injury.