Hernandez (hamstring), who is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners, was able to take part in fielding work during pregame batting practice, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Hernandez is tending to a strained left hamstring that he sustained while running to first base trying to beat a double play in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Cardinals, but his ability to field grounders Monday suggests his injury isn't too severe. Pablo Reyes will make a second consecutive start at shortstop while Hernandez gets at least one more day off to heal up from the injury.
More News
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Out Monday with hamstring injury•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: On bench again Monday•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Not starting Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Two throwing errors in return•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Returns to lineup•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Could return Monday•