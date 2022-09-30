Hernandez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Hernandez started the past 21 games and will head to the bench after he posted a .227/.310/.280 slash line during that stretch. Jarren Duran, who was promoted from Triple-A Worcester on Friday, is starting in center field and batting leadoff.
