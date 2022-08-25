Hernandez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Jarren Duran will get a look in center field Thursday and middle infielders Christian Arroyo (leg) and Xander Bogaerts (back) are both in the lineup after one-game absences, so Hernandez will retreat to the bench after starting each of the past five contests. Though Hernandez has gotten off to a slow start at the plate since returning from the injured list Aug. 16 -- he's slashed .214/.233/.357 over seven games -- he should be locked into a near-everyday role for the rest of the season.