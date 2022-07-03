Hernandez (hip) took 20 swings at Fenway Park on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Hernandez will continue baseball activities the next few days and could begin a rehabilitation assignment beginning next Friday or Saturday. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the outfielder is trending in the right direction. Jarren Duran is the primary fill-in at center field while Hernandez is unavailable.

