Hernandez and Christian Arroyo will be used in the leadoff spot against left-handed pitching this season, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Ian Browne of MLB.com Friday.

Alex Verdugo and Triston Casas are Cora's top two picks for the leadoff spot against righties. Hernandez batted leadoff for Cora for most of the first two months of last season before being used mostly toward the bottom of the order down the stretch after returning from a hip injury.