Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Hernandez would play less shortstop going forward and primarily play at second base and in center field, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

After beginning the year with a .652 OPS through 243 plate appearances, Hernandez seems to have officially lost the primary shortstop gig to Pablo Reyes. Hernandez will now slip into a utility role while splitting reps with Christian Arroyo at second base and Adam Duvall in center field.