Hernandez is expected to receive playing time in center field with Adam Duvall (wrist) on the 10-day injured list, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Hernandez won't be the only option for Boston in center while Duvall recovers, as the Red Sox will also have Rob Refsnyder see time in the middle of the outfield. Jarren Duran also has a chance to be an option starting next week, but won't be called up while the Red Sox face a plethora of left-handers. When Hernandez is in center it's likely Yu Chang, Bobby Dalbec and Christian Arroyo will platoon at the shortstop position.