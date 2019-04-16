Red Sox's Erasmo Ramirez: Contract selected by Boston
Ramirez's contract was purchased from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Ramirez has a mediocre 4.36 ERA in seven big-league seasons. He was particularly poor last year, getting knocked around for a 6.50 ERA in 10 starts with the Mariners. He'll fill a bullpen role in Boston, taking the spot vacated by Marcus Walden after Walden was optioned Monday.
