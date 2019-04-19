Ramirez was designated for assignment by Boston on Friday.

Ramirez's contract was selected from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, but after just one appearance (in which he allowed four runs in three innings) he's been removed from not just the 25-man roster but the 40-man roster as well. After recording a 6.50 ERA in 10 starts for the Mariners last season, it's not guaranteed that he'll generate much interest on the waiver wire.

More News
Our Latest Stories