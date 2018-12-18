Ramirez is expected to sign a minor-league deal with the Red Sox on Monday, an agreement which includes an invitation to spring training, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez spent 2018 with the Mariners, starting 10 games and posting an ugly 6.50 ERA. His chances of making Boston's roster may be greater as a reliever. For his career, the 28-year-old has a 4.46 ERA as a starter and a 4.04 ERA out of the pen.