Red Sox's Erasmo Ramirez: Joining Boston on minor-league deal
Ramirez is expected to sign a minor-league deal with the Red Sox on Monday, an agreement which includes an invitation to spring training, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Ramirez spent 2018 with the Mariners, starting 10 games and posting an ugly 6.50 ERA. His chances of making Boston's roster may be greater as a reliever. For his career, the 28-year-old has a 4.46 ERA as a starter and a 4.04 ERA out of the pen.
More News
-
Erasmo Ramirez: Elects free agency•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Finishing season in bullpen•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Not guaranteed another start•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Chased early in loss•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Allows four earned runs•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Fans four in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...