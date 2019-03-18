Red Sox's Erasmo Ramirez: Out of mix for roster spot
The Red Sox reassigned Ramirez to their minor-league camp Monday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
After working primarily as a starting pitcher since reaching the big leagues in 2012, Ramirez was competing for a bullpen role with the Red Sox in spring training. The right-hander racked up 12 strikeouts over 10 innings this spring, but surrendered nine runs (six earned) on 12 hits (including three home runs) and one walk. Given his extensive big-league experience the past several seasons, Ramirez could request a release from the Red Sox rather than reporting to Triple-A Pawtucket.
