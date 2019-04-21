Red Sox's Erasmo Ramirez: Outrighted to Triple-A
Ramirez was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
After getting designated for assignment earlier in the week, he will officially head to Triple-A. Now that he is no longer on the 40-man roster, Ramirez may spend the rest of the year in the minors.
