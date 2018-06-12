Red Sox's Eric Filia: Dealt to Boston
Filia was traded from the Mariners to the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Filia is the player to be named later in the trade that sent Roenis Elias to the Mariners on April 23. The 25-year-old got off to an impressive start with Double-A Arkansas before being traded, hitting .426/.508/.537 with a 9:4 BB:K across 13 games. He'll likely report to Double-A Portland or Triple-A Pawtucket.
