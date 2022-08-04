Boston activated Hosmer (neck) on Thursday and will deploy him as its starting first baseman and No. 6 hitter in the team's series opener in Kansas City, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Before he was dealt to Boston on Tuesday, Hosmer had missed his last game as a member of the Padres due to a neck strain. The injury was never considered anything more than a minor issue, and Hosmer should be poised to take over as the Boston's everyday first baseman moving forward. The righty-hitting Bobby Dalbec may occasionally spell Hosmer against left-handed pitching, but the quality defense Hosmer brings at first base might still be enough for him to earn regular work versus southpaws, as will be the case Thursday with Kris Bubic on the hill for Kansas City.