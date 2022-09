Manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Hosmer has been shut down due to lingering back pain, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Hosmer has been on the injured list with low-back inflammation for just over a week, but he had recently resumed swinging. It's not yet clear how long his shutdown will last, but he'll likely need to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the shelf. A better idea of his return timetable should come into focus once he resumes baseball activities.