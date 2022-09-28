Hosmer (back) is scheduled to take live at-bats against Kutter Crawford (shoulder) in a simulated game Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Though manager Alex Cora hinted earlier this month that Hosmer could face an uphill battle to play again in 2022 while he contends with low-back inflammation, the veteran first baseman has apparently turned a corner in his recovery in recent days. Depending on how he responds to facing live pitching, Hosmer could be activated from the 10-day injured list by the end of the week, according to Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican. Once activated, Hosmer will likely share playing time at first base with top prospect Triston Casas.