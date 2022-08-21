site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Eric Hosmer: Not starting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Hosmer (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Hosmer will get some extra maintenance Sunday after he exited Saturday's 4-3 win with lower-back pain. With Hosmer on the bench, Bobby Dalbec will pick up a start at first base.
